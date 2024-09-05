Todd Phillips’ anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, has garnered criticism after debuting at the Venice Film Festival last week. Some reviews have been positive, while others were harsh, with one critic describing the sequel as “startlingly dull.” The mixed reactions have resulted in Joker: Folie A Deux landing a low Rotten Tomatoes score. Juxtaposed with the hype surrounding the movie last month, the subdued Rotten Tomatoes score is surprising.

A month before Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga-starrer Joker: Folie à Deux held a premiere for the press at the Venice Film Festival, chief Alberto Barbera praised the movie, describing it as one of the most daring films in recent American history.

However, the press would seemingly beg to differ. While some critics praised the film as “one of the most unique takes on comic book characters,” others (Vanity Fair) called it “startlingly dull, a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience.”

Following the mixed reactions, Joker: Folie A Deux has landed a subdued 60% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. BBC penned a blistering review, writing, “Depending on how you look at it, this demythologising exercise is either daring or it’s irritatingly smug, but it’s definitely not much fun.”

Meanwhile, Vulture slammed the sequel by tearing into Todd Phillip’s take on Joker, saying, “Joker: Folie à Deux is Arthur’s movie, and Arthur just isn’t that interesting, despite how much effort Phoenix puts into rendering the character in exquisitely anguished mental and sunken-chested physical detail.”

Deadline said the sequel fails to live up to its predecessor but added that Phillips “at least finds [s] a way to take him in a different, wholly surprising direction.”

The 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker has a 69% critic score. Joker 2 will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

Must Read: Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince: Did Snape Really Kill Dumbledore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News