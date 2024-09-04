When Severus Snape raised his wand and said, “Avada Kedavra,” it broke Potterheads’ hearts worldwide. How could the misunderstood Potions Master—who seemed to despise Harry—be loyal to Dumbledore and still kill him? Like Snape himself, the truth behind this moment is complex.

Snape began as a dark, Slytherin-associated antagonist who could be perceived as Harry’s archnemesis. However, we later found out that he was an informant for Dumbledore, which made him gain Voldemort’s trust to safeguard Harry. Now, why should he murder the very man whom he was serving?

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Dumbledore requested Snape kill him so that the young man, Draco Malfoy, would not do so. This became the final act of Snape’s ultimate commitment to the greater good. While Snape was not a very popular character, many found themselves moved by his story of love, sacrifice, and redemption and realized that Snape had always been a hero.

Why Did Severus Snape Become A Death Eater?

Severus Snape was not born evil; he was made this way by his background and some wrong decisions. Snape’s character arc from an angry young man in Harry Potter to a Death Eater is interesting but sad.

It could not be described as a fairy tale childhood at all. Snape was brought up in a very unfavorable home background; his Muggle father used to abuse him while his witch mother was always neglecting him. Lily Evans, the future wife of James Potter and mother of Harry Potter, was the only source of light in his life. The one bright spot? Lily Evans (yep, Harry Potter’s future mom) was the only person to bring a little light into Snape’s dark world. Their friendship made him feel better. But their friendship ended when they were sent to different Hogwarts houses, Lyra to Gryffindor and Snape to Slytherin. As Lily and James Potter got closer, they lost touch with each other. Potter often made fun of Snape.

Snape’s desire to fit in brought him directly into Voldemort’s entourage by the time he was in his 20s. He found the acceptance and power he sought by joining the Death Eaters. His decision was further spurred by his passion with the Dark Arts, an area in which he excelled academically.

Even though Snape is presented as a villain, knowing his background helps explain his decisions.

Why Did Severus Snape Kill Dumbledore?

Dumbledore’s death wasn’t simply ordinary, but rather the turning point that caused us to reevaluate our understanding of the Potions Master. However, was Snape really that bad, or was there more to his acts?

Snape was a Voldemort follower. It was more important for him to establish himself as a true Death Eater than to be in a position of power. Furthermore, Snape needed a means of reassuring Voldemort’s supporters of his dedication, as trust concerns were beginning to arise. Let’s go back to Voldemort’s instruction for Draco Malfoy to kill Dumbledore.

Ever the troublemaker, Bellatrix Lestrange recommended that Snape take an Unbreakable Vow to safeguard Draco. Nevertheless, there was a catch: Snape would have to complete the task if Draco failed. Dumbledore also understood that Draco was unprepared for the sinister repercussions after learning of the young wizard’s lethal mission. In order to save Draco’s soul, Dumbledore implored Snape to carry out the unimaginable: kill him.

There’s more, though. Due to a Horcrux ring curse that was gradually killing him, Dumbledore was already doomed. He begged Snape to grant him a dignified death rather than allow the curse to take him horribly. That Snape was a loyal man was seen in the fact that he was completely unpredictable; however, he worked for the wrong side, but not Voldemort but Dumbledore, and at last – Harry.

Ultimately, Snape’s journey was one of atonement, demonstrating that even the most heinous actions can have honorable motivations. Ten years later, arguments on whether or not his acts were appropriate are still heated. One thing is certain: Snape’s legacy is just as nuanced as the man was. HBO Max offers streaming access to the whole Harry Potter series, including this remarkable turn.

Why did Dumbledore have to die?

The truth is, the beloved Hogwarts headmaster was already on borrowed time. Cursed by a Horcrux, Dumbledore knew his days were numbered. But rather than let fate take its course, he orchestrated his own demise to motivate Harry and the wizarding world to defeat Voldemort. In a bold move, he asked Snape to deliver the final blow—not out of malice but to save Draco and ensure the plan stayed on track. In the end, Dumbledore’s death was a calculated sacrifice for the greater good.

