Jio Cinema Premium always caters to viewers’ interests and needs for entertainment. Fans stay excited about what the platform offers each month, and the line-up for September releases is as thrilling as ever. From Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy to DC’s The Penguin series, some intriguing shows and movies are set to start streaming on the OTT platform. Keep scrolling for the list.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, failed to attract much attention to the theatres despite the buzz before its release. It underperformed at the box office. It was directed by David Leitch, and the movie might find its audience after arriving on the OTT for free. However, it was met with positive reviews from the critics upon its release.

Besides The Fall Guy, another exciting Hollywood project to arrive on Jio Cinema Premium is The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in the titular character. It is a spin-off series on the character Penguin from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. Then there is Bigg Boss Kannada! This reality show is very popular among the viewers, and every language enjoys equal fame in their region. Check out what others are set to start streaming this September.

Khalbali Records

When To Watch – September 12 Onwards

About –

The Khalbali Records will take the viewers into the pulsating world of indie music, where raw talent meets fierce ambition. Directed by Devanshu Singh, Khalbali Records features the talented cast of Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, and popular Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep. The soundtrack is composed by the immensely talented Amit Trivedi & Azadi records!

The Fall Guy

When To Watch – September 3 Onwards

About –

Inspired by the 80’s show with the same name, The Fall Guy, by action director David Leitch of the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw fame, brings together Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt.

The Penguin

When To Watch – September 20 Onwards

About –

The Penguin series showcases the escapes of Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin. He engages in a high-stakes power battle with the daughter of his late employer, Carmine Falcone, as he starts to make his mark in Gotham City’s criminal underground network. Suspense and intrigue are guaranteed as the fight to control the family’s crime empire intensifies.

Visfot

When To Watch – September 6 Onwards

About –

It is an exhilarating Bollywood action-thriller that guarantees a captivating cinematic experience. Directed by Kookie Gulati and featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles, it is a remake of the Venezuelan blockbuster Rock Paper Scissors.

Honeymoon Photographer

When To Watch – September 27 Onwards

About –

It follows lead actress Asha Negi as Ambika Nath, who transitions from documenting honeymoons to becoming entangled in the mysterious death of Adhir Irani. The series features an impressive cast, including Zoya Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jason Tham, Sahil Salathia, and Ritika Murthy.

Others-

There is some fun for the kids as well, with Rudra starting streaming on September 6 and Bhoot Bandhus in Bhoot World starting on September 14. JioCinema Premium will also stream the Anubandha Awards starting on September 20th, where prominent stars, technicians, and writers of the Kannada television industry are felicitated for their achievements and contributions.

Also, Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to set the screens on fire with nonstop drama and thrilling twists this September! It’s the perfect start to the upcoming festivities, with daily episodes at 9 PM that promise a double dose of entertainment!

