Asha Negi is one of the most renowned actresses in the television industry. The actress has done commendable work over the years and is slowly transitioning into Bollywood and the web genre. Asha has now shared bold pictures of herself hiding her assets with just a white sheet as she flaunted her toned back, and netizens are trolling her for the skin show on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Asha enjoys a huge fan following among her fans, with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She often gives her fans a sneak peek into her aesthetically pleasing life through the photo-sharing site, and fans can’t get enough of her beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Asha Negi is buzzing with her bold pictures among fans. Sharing it on the site, the actress captioned it, “Ek breakfast in bed toh main bhi deserve karti hu!😂☕️🍳🥞🧇”

The actress hides her assets in the pictures with a plain white sheet as she flaunts her toned back. Her sunkissed picture with a side stare will leave you speechless; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

That’s some beautiful pictures!

Reacting to Asha Negi’s pictures on social media, a user commented, “Famous hone ke liye Nanga hone ki zarurat nahi hai… ap already popular ho…”

Another user commented, “Hay re kalyug kya kya dekhna pad raha hai 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢”

A third commented, “You deserve break fast in bed but full clothes. Then feel good. No pic of this type”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Asha’s bold pics on social media? Tell us in the space below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Star Shalin Bhanot Wins The Internet As He Embraces A Man On Wheelchair Asking Him For Food While He Was Leaving A Party

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News