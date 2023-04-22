Rakhi Sawant needs no introduction. The actress – who has been part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Nach Baliye 3 and more, often makes the news for everything she wears, does or says. And that’s why she’s making the headlines again today.

Recently, Rakhi was snapped interacting with fans and clicking selfies with them. However, after a few seconds, she stole their phones (she snatched them from their hands) and ran with them to her car. Scroll below to know all that happened – and watch the video, and read what netizens have to say about the incident too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared to Instagram by Viral Bhayani, we see Rakhi Sawant rocking a light blue denim co-ord set – featuring a bralette-style stunning top and flared pants with thigh-high slits on the sides. While her ensemble showed off her cle*vage and midriff, her snatching her fans’ phones and running away caught netizens’ attention.

The video sees Rakhi Sawant posing with them before asking who all are clicking selfies. After that, she steals the phones from their hands and runs to the car. While there, she scolds them for clicking several pictures but then laughs it out before returning the cells and even clicking one more selfie with them in the car. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Main hoti to ek chaantaa khich kar marti bhad me gaye celebrities” Another added, “Thodi harkate baccho wali hai , lekin bohot kadak ho rahi hai….🥵🥵” A third noted, “People don’t realise in all the drama ,, she is lowkey kinda good person.”

One more user, commenting on this video of Rakhi Sawant, added, “No drama , she got annoyed so stopped him to take selfies from that side , par nahi mana toh le gaya phone .. khairr log v thoda jyada harqat karte uncomfortable feel karate hai janbujh ke , but being funny she end up treating kind ♥️.”

A fifth added, “Yeh Kaun tareeka phone chin baghne ka …….TRP hai …..” One more noted, “Dono ko mini herat attack aa gaya😂”

Commenting on her being a Muslim now, one wrote, “Pahli aurat hai jiske convert hokar muslim banne par, muslim community khush nahi hai” Another added, “Tu kaunsi musalman hai stupid woman.”

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant running away with fans’ phones? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Tells Paparazzi, ‘Tumhare Toh Pichwade Me Goli Lagegi’ & Wears Helmet Amid Alleged Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Hints At ‘Secret Calls’ With Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News