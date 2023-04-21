Haarsh Limbachiyaa, earlier known in the entertainment industry for his wife and comedian Bharti Singh, has become a prominent figure in the television business. He has hosted a handful of shows with his wife and is now coming with a new show titled ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ along with Punit J Pathak. In a recent interview, Haarsh opened up on Kapil Sharma and called him a ‘Guru’ while also speaking about the show timing clashing with his on the weekends. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Haarsh enjoys a huge fan following among his fans, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. We love his funny videos with his wife, Bharti and live for the content of his one-year-old son, Laksh, who is very popular on social media, and the couple fondly calls him Golla. Now talking about Limbachiyaa’s new show, the comedian hopes he rules the top slot together with Kapil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Kapil Sharma’s show with News18, Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, “Dekho yaar, wo show sach mein fan toh main bhi hoon aur Kapil bhai seriously hum sabke Guru hai. Hum toh bahut Kapil Bhai ko dekh dekh ke seekhte rehte hai (Even I am a fan of that show and Kapil is everyone’s guru. We’ve learnt so much by just watching Kapil).”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa also spoke about the clash with Kapil Sharma’s show on the weekends and said, “Kahin na kahin, ab dekho hum kaam kar rahe hai toh bahut baar aisa hoga ke same time slot pe dikh gaye. Par kahin na kahin darr se zyada mujhe aisa lag raha hai ke agar hindustan itthe na bada hai na. (Given our work, there is going to be a clash of timings among shows. However, more than fear of clash, I feel that the country is so big)…..I am sure people will watch both the shows and put us on the number one position. There is no stress.”

Meanwhile, Haarsh’s show also stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, among others.

What are your thoughts on Haarsh Limbachiyaa calling Kapil Sharma his ‘Guru’? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Erica Fernandes Makes A Shocking Revelation About Showbiz: “To Get Into Bollywood, You Have To Be A Part Of Some Group Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News