Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released theatrically today and reviews about how impressive it is are pouring in. The multi-starer film has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics but loving it is actress Palak Tiwari’s stepdad and Shweta Tiwari’s second husband, Abhinav Kohli. The actor posted a note praising Palak.

For those who don’t know, Meanwhile, Palak is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband, Raja Chaudhary. In the past, Shweta went on record and accused Abhinav of misbehaving with her daughter Palak and even alleged that he made obscene comments and showed vulgar photos to her. While Palak has said that he never physically molested or touched her inappropriately, she said he made inappropriate and disturbing remarks. Now here’s what he has to say about her performance in KKBKKJ.

A little while ago, Abhinav Kohli took to Instagram and shared a note praising Palak Tiwari’s performance in Salman Kha’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor – who is the father of her brother Reyansh, shared a blank post and captioned it, “Perfect Natural performance. Personality shift – English Speaking to Dil se Hindi speaking – Brilliant (The scene with the legend Satish Kaushik).”

Continuing praising Palak Tiwari, Abhinav Kohli further wrote, “Not one wrong emotion even in a fleeting shot – Not one. Dance – Brilliant Every Beat – Face Emotions Perfectly Beautiful and on Beat – Especially Yo Yo Honey Singh song. Appearance – Looked Beautiful but of course because of the Film Industry Unsung Law you would not be allowed to look better than the heroine. Nobodies fault.”

Palak Tiwari had once taken to social media and said that her stepfather (Abhinav Kohli) had never “physically molested” or “touched her inappropriately”. However, she had added, “He did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”.”

Koimoi gave Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a one-star rating and stated, “Skip for the love of brilliant movies Salman has done.”

