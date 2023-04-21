Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the popular filmmakers In Bollywood. He is well known for the films like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more. After making his mark in Hindi cinema, the filmmaker seemingly eys for Hollywood. Scroll down to know more.

SLB has developed his trademark style in Hindi cinema. Humongous sets, larger-than-life stories, fleshed-out characters, out-of-the-world cinematography, and music that leaves you daydreaming.

As per the Deadline report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production company, Bhansali Productions, have locked deals with the WME (William Morris Endeavour) agency in Hollywood. Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Christian Bale, Kate Beckinsale, and Matt Damon are just a few celebrities the firm represents.

The tiding came hard on heels after the director tried to organise a global awards campaign for his most recent movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had its world debut at the Berlin Film Festival and was one of the most-watched Indian films ever on Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no stranger to international acclaim. His film Devdas, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for a BAFTA in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. Bhansali is also working on Heeramandi, a historical drama series he first disclosed last year and his most well-known project worldwide. When Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently flew to Mumbai to meet with Bhansali, the project received a big boost in promotion.

Indian filmmakers have recently become more and more interested in opportunities in Hollywood. As Jr. NTR and Ram Charan discussed potential roles with Hollywood directors, RRR director SS Rajamouli joined the CAA agency in Hollywood. In addition to Shekhar Kapur, Tarsem Singh is another Indian filmmaker who has become well-known in the West.

