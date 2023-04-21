Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan finally hit the theatres on Friday, April 21. The loyal fans of the Bollywood star thronged to cinema halls to catch the first-day shows in great numbers. While ardent movie lovers preferred the big screen to enjoy, it appears the film also got leaked online.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, apart from Salman Khan also stars Pooja Hegde in a lead role along with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh and few others. Read on to know more.

Speaking of the movie leak, according to a report in the publication Business Upturn, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is apparently available for download online and can also be viewed on various sites. The movie reportedly got leaked online a few hours after the film’s release on Friday, April 21. According to reports, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is up on torrent sites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and a few others. And if this was not enough, the fans who have watched the movie already have been uploading the key highlights from the Salman Khan film on these torrent websites thus making the spoilers available everywhere.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of the Salman Khan starrer have already started working to stop the nuisance. Fan clubs of Salman have also requested fans not to share the spoilers of the film.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan showed decent trends in advance booking. The movie scored third best advance ticket sale in 2023 for Bollywood after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. According to the latest update, the film registered a morning occupancy of 15-17% on day 1.

The actor had recently cancelled the premiere of his movie in the wake of Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra’s demise at the age of 74.

