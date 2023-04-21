Priyanka Chopra sent shockwaves across the nation with her revelations about Bollywood. While many believed she carved her way towards Hollywood, the dirty politics in the industry compelled her to do so. There have been numerous rumours about her alleged affairs with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shahid Kapoor. Scroll below for details as she breaks her silence on all such reports.

It was recently that even Kangana Ranaut claimed Karan Johar had issues with PeeCee’s closeness to Shah Rukh Khan. There have been reports that the duo were in a secret affair and SRK even broke his silence in the past and rubbished such claims. Several other such reports by the grapevine bothered Chopra in the past, but she maintained a dignified silence.

Priyanka Chopra was asked about how she deals with comments and bullying at the Film Companion’s Front Row conversation. To this, the Citadel actress responded, “I came to terms with the byproduct of fame very early in my career. When I first joined the industry I quickly realized that women specifically, but generally, actors are more written about- and this is a you thing, like a media thing. People like to write about everything else but their achievements. Media likes to write about how they fell on a stage how they tripped up on a word, or anything…especially for women, that time it was written about who’s her boyfriend, who is she seeing. So you had no identity, it happened right at the beginning of my career. So I took a decision to keep my private life very private. I was ferociously private about it. I’ve never ever spoken about it and it is something that I maintain even now.”

Priyanka Chopra also added that she can barely do anything about such reports and made peace with it early in her career. “I am a public figure which means most of my life is for consumption. You can talk about me I can’t stop you. You can sit and eat bread with your grandparents and say ‘Accha usne toh yeh pehna tha. usne toh ye kia tha. Uska toh ye hua tha. Main toh nahi rok sakti.’ (Oh, she wore this, she did that. She had done this. I can’t stop that.) I can’t come in to your houses and do that. So I have to make peace with the fact that that’s going to happen and I did that very early. I started protecting myself by creating a really tight circle of people that I trust. My team, my family, my friends,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

