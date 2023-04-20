Salman Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood who not only has some big-budget films to his name but is also one of the highest-paid hosts on Indian television. While Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – releasing tomorrow, an interesting story about the actor has surfaced – and it proves just what a down-to-earth actor he is.

Recently the entire multi-starrer cast was busy giving interviews left, right and centre to promote the film, and it was here that on-screen couple Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill spilled the beans. As per the actor, Khan wore torn shoes on KBKJ sets, and the reason is something so middle-class and relatable.

While interacting with Bollywood Bubble while promoting their soon-to-release multi-starrer film, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill recalled an instance when Salman Khan came on sets with torn shoes. As reported by News18, during the interview, the on-screen couple opened up about Salman Khan’s down-to-earth nature saying and him wearing torn shoes to sets.

On being asked by Palak Tiwari the reason for wearing a shoe with a hole, Salman Khan responded, saying, “This is the most comfortable pair of shoes that I own. Nothing feels better than this.” For Bhaijaan, comfort is more important than style, and we bet many will agree.

It’s to be noted that Salman Khan’s pay cheques for films and hosting Bigg Boss are huge. While the exact amounts are hard to come by, reports stated that Khan received Rs 350 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 15 (2021-2022). While the exact numbers for Bigg Boss 16 aren’t known, reports claim that the actor took a pay cut – but still got quite a few crores in his account.

Well, comfort does matter for Khan, for despite crores in his accounts, he prefers torn shoes with a hole!

