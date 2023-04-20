‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal has been roped to host a relationship-based reality show ‘Kiss Ishq N Konnections’ (‘K.I.N.K’). The show will test the love of six couples for each other in bold and tough situations and it will be shot in Daman and Diu.

There are going to be many twists and turns with unexpected wildcards entries in this show. To make things more interesting, the exes of the couples will also enter to create drama, regrets, heartbreak, fights and loads of entertainment for the viewers. The couples will have to fight it all to become the winner.

Divya Agarwal was last seen playing a cold-blooded killer Harleen in ‘Abhay 3’. She has also bagged ‘Cartel 2’ and others.

The Ace Of Space winner said: “This show got my attention from the concept itself, there are a lot of dating reality shows, but this one seems quite promising and refreshing. Also, being a contestant from a dating reality show 5 years ago to hosting one now, destiny has played a big role.”

“This show has quite interesting contestants, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness this one of a kind show on TV and OTT,” Divya Agarwal concluded.

The show will be on Atrangii TV and OTT.

