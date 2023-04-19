Raftaar has been dropping truth bombs one after another; it started with using his social media presence and then on a stream with the YouTuber Dank Rishu where he talked about The Kapil Sharma Show, took numerous indirect digs at Yo Yo Honey Singh & presented his views on the now dissolved group Mafia Mundeer.

He spoke so much that Dank Rishu was allegedly forced to make that stream live. In one of his candid interactions with Rishu, Raftaar revealed how Kapil Sharma’s show had no real-world value for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He even went to the extent of calling it ‘Shoshebaazi’. The world has seen whenever Raftaar agrees to speak in interviews; he makes sure to use it to all his benefit by talking about what his fans are waiting to hear.

When asked about his experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, Raftaar said, “Basically kya hota hai, dekh humne kaam kar liya, wahan jaakar yeh dikhana hota hai ke hum bahut bade hai. Shoshebaazi hai, junta ke saamne izzat ban jaati hai, bahut bade lagte hai, ghar pe jab maa baap dekhte hai, woh kehte hai ‘Woh The Kapil Sharma Show pe aaya tha,’ gali-kooche mein hawa ban jaati hai warna uska real-world value kuch nahi hai.” He said this on Dank Rishu’s live stream, which is now deleted.

“Celebrity social type waali item hai, matlab wahan chale gaye toh kuch achieve kar liya life mein. Baaki bank mein kuch ho na ho, Kapil Sharma ke ho jaao ek baari,” added Raftaar.

The Kapil Sharma Show has become a trend for all the film’s cast & crew to be there and sell their as the host tries to crack some funnily scripted jokes. But to see someone like Raftaar coming out and saying such things is an optimistic scenario, as it brings in a whole lot of transparency.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says “Salman Khan Giving Me An Entry, Doesn’t Mean Everything Is Sorted” & “It’s Not Like Offers Will Keep Flowing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News