Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms in India. Actress Nidhi Bhanushali is well known for playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the sitcom. She is quite active on social media and often shares steamy pictures that leave fans stunned.

The former TMKOC actress loves travelling and participates in various adventurous activities and often sharing pictures and videos of it with her nearly 9 lakh followers. Nidhi is making headlines once more after posting gorgeous pictures of herself in a bikini, floating across the sea on the back of a friend. She can be seen monkeying around as she stands and sits on her close friend’s shoulder.

The photos show Nidhi Bhanushali wearing a hot blue bikini top and black bottoms. While cooling off in the calm blue waters throughout the summer, she appeared cute and content. On Nidhi’s post, internet users left comments, some of which were humorous and worth sharing.

Take a look at the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

As soon as the pic was shared by Nidhi Bhanushali, many users began to make fun of her. A user wrote, “Humare jamane mai…!!” which is a term used by Nidhi Bhanushali’s former on-screen dad Atmaram Tukaram Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

One other user commented, “Tu bhot badal gayi re sonudi,” while a third user wrote, “How lucky this man living his Dream life.”

Despite leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma years ago, Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, still has a large social media following, which shows that her devoted fans still consider her to be a celebrity.

Travel enthusiast and frequent social media user Nidhi Bhanushali frequently share breathtaking photos from her journeys with her followers. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel where she takes her followers on tours around the country.

