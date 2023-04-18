Shehnaaz Gill has been the talk town of the town while she was shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan owing to her personal life. Earlier rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal made headlines. Within a few days, she refuted the them and was even seen getting miffed with media asking her the same question. However, it again began to make headlines after Salman Khan made a sarcastic comment hinting at their relationship.

Recently, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where many said many things. Now a short clip from the show has emerged online and it sees Sana ignoring her co-star Raghav on the sets, claim Redditors. However, her attitude toward Raghav didn’t seem to go down well with netizens.

The viral clip opens with Raghav Juyal calling Shehnaaz Gill ‘bhayankar’ while she ignores him. He further explains, “Actor aachi hai, dancer acchi hai, bahut aacha kaam kia hai film mein- uss hisaab se bhayankar.” Soon after it surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Shehnaaz gill for her childish behaviour. A few even claimed she’s portraying that she isn’t over Sidharth Shukla.

Commenting on the video, a Reddit user wrote, “Now suddenly she is in the mode that she is not over Sid Shukla. She wants to make everything about her,” while another said, “Bhai bohot ch***a lagti hai tbh yeh. Inocent card khel leti hai.”

A third user wrote, “Itna attitude toh meri school crush mai bhi nhi tha,” while fourth one said, “She’s trying to pretend that she’s not over Sid. Nothing more than a way to get sympathy from the audience.”

“Bcz she doesn’t know how to behave properly.. she either knows how to cry or be dumb & cute,” said a fifth netizens.

“Dimwit personality..dont know why she is given so much attention,” said sixth reddit user.

This morning we brought you Raghav Juyal’s reaction on rumours of his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the screens on April 21, i.e., on the occasion of Eid.

