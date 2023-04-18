Karan Johar’s hosted Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, all have graced the show. And now reports are coming in that the upcoming season 8 Bollywood most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be the first guest of the season. However, nothing has been confirmed till now. But the news has made fans excited as this will be the first time they will be coming together in the show.

Last September, Karan Johar announced that his talk show had been renewed for another season. Reports also claim that the eighth edition of the popular chat show is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in June-end. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

A source talking to Mid Day said that Karan Johar wants to bank on Ranbir and Alia in the new season. “Alia has opened the last three editions and Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch. He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale,” Source was quoted as saying.

Apart from them, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are also on the guest list. But Karan wants to open the season with actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

It is worth mentioning here that in the last season of Koffee With Karan Alia opened up about her wedding preparations on the show. She had revealed how Ranveer Singh helped her in selecting jewellery. Both were shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is slated to release on July 28. While Ranbir Kapoor has completed his upcoming Animal shooting. Bobby Deol shared the picture on his Instagram.

