Ileana D’Cruz has announced her pregnancy and its celebration time! The actress took to her Instagram handle and confirmed the news to her massive fan base. Of course, the reactions were wild with many questioning who the father is. Fans have come to her defend as they slam haters with examples of Karan Johar and Raveena Tandon. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Ileana sparked rumours of dating actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel a few months back. They were seen accompanying Vicky Kaushal and Kat during several group outings. In fact, they all went on a Maldives trip together and even Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan.

Amidst all the rumours, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy. She shared a black and white photo of an attire of a baby with “and so the adventure begins” written over it. The actress also shared a pendant with ‘mama’ engraved on it. “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” read the caption of the post.

Her friends and family members took to the comment section and shared their heartfelt wishes. But there also remained a section that questioned Ileana D’Cruz about who the father is.

A comment read, “Shadi kab hui?”

Another questioned, “Father kon ?”

“Are you married who’s the dad?” a comment read.

Several fans arrived in no time to defend Ileana D’Cruz and asked haters to mind their own business.

A fan mentioned, “People in comments asking for fathers name are the same ones that don’t believe in single parenthood. You guys didn’t ask Karan Johar who the mother is? Didn’t Ask Raveena when she adopted a girl child, even Sushmita Sen? Tushar Kapoor? Wtf is wrong with you all? She can become mother by any of the means above. Disgusting mentality!”

Another defended, “Mentally ill society.. It’s her choice and her life who the hell we are judge someone”

“People asking she married and who’s the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours,” another wrote.

Our heartiest congratulations to Ileana D’Cruz!

