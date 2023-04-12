Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is one of B-town’s most respected and adored celebrities. She is known for her bold and outspoken attitude. She is truly an inspiration for many women out there as the actress has always lived her life on her terms. However, Sush has always grabbed eyeballs for her relationships. Recently, she was once again spotted with her ex -boyfriend Rohman Shawl & left the netizens confused. As soon as the video surfaced, fans were quick to react. Scroll below to read the details!

Sushmita broke up with her long-time beau Rohman in 2021 after three years of their relationship. Then, in last year, business tycoon Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation that he is dating Sush by sharing some adorable pictures. However, the actress never confirmed the relationship, and later, it was reported that they parted ways. Amid all this, Miss Universe can be again seen hanging out with Shawl.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were spotted together coming out of a shop and sitting inside their luxury car. The duo was accompanied by Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah Sen. The video has now gone viral and netizens can’t stop reacting and once again the actress has been attacked for her relationship status.

One of the users commented, “Acha bag uthane ke liye ex -boyfriend aa gya…”

“Pehle yeh, fir beech mai Lalit Modi aur ab fir se yeh. Kya chakkar chalatey hain yeh log…”

“She loves younger men and she changes them back to back…”

“Abhi toh Lalit Modi yeh saath inki pic viral hui thi, keh rahe the shaadi karenge dono…”

“Yeh BF kam chotu zyada lag raha hai…”

“Yeh boyfriend kam bodyguard zyada lagta hai…”

Apart from it, many netizens also notice a plastic bottle coming out from the car and slammed the actress for the same.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, you let us know what are your thoughts on Sushmita Sen’s viral video with Rohman Shawl. Let us know in the comments section below.

