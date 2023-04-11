After all these years, does Shah Rukh Khan needs any introduction? Well, no. The King Khan of Bollywood is known for his wit and sarcasm, along with his acting skills, charm, his hand gesture and other skills. However, this one time, he had left a full house of an audience laughing at an award show with his double-meaning statement for Deepika Padukone.

Today, we got our hands on that throwback video from social media. Here’s what SRK had said to Deepika, who was presenting an award at that show with Priyanka Chopra, and here’s how netizens are reacting to that video now!

Years ago, at an award show, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were presenting ‘Best Debut Actor Male’, and while doing so, they teased each other a lil bit when DP said PeeCee was only chanting ‘Best Actor Male’ for some reason backstage and then, Priyanka said “chalo kholo” (pointing at the name card). At the same Shah Rukh Khan, who was the host of the show, chimed in and said, “Please, Deepika kholo.”

This statement left the whole audience cracking up. Then, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly scolded everyone, “Dirty, Sick people. She said and it was okay, I said it it’s wrong?”

Check out the video here as shared by one of Deepika Padukone‘s fan pages named ‘deepikasdetails’ on Instagram:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens dropped their comments on it. One of them wrote, “SRK : pls Deepika ..open.”

Another one wrote hinting at Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra‘s alleged affair, “Those days srk & pri were in the peak of their affair. Which is evident here.”

The third one joked, “Chalo deepika!!😘😂.”

Other Instagram users filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Well, what are your thoughts after watching this video? Weren’t you also laughing with them at Shah Rukh Khan’s naughty double-meaning statement? Let us know!

