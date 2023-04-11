Bollywood would have not been the same if it didn’t have its leading Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. While Aamir and Salman, who hailed from the film background, entered the film industry around the same time, SRK was a middle-class man who entered showbiz later but made it quite big in a short span of time.

After gaining success from TV shows like ‘Fauji’ and ‘Cirkus’, Badshah of Bollywood made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. Later he became famous with movies like Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Dil Aashna Hai.

After becoming a household name, Shah Rukh Khan was once asked about his contemporaries Aamir Khan and Salman Khan replying to which he said that people very ‘impolitely and stupidly’ said that he has replaced his colleagues. He further said that everybody has their own style of acting and no one replaces anyone in the industry.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his contemporaries Aamir Khan and Salman Khan entering Bollywood before him but he became the biggest stars than him, he told Lehren, “Mr Salman Khan is easily the biggest star ever in terms of timespan. Mr Aamir Khan, I personally feel, is the finest actor in the country. Putting it politely, I have made my own positions. Some people very impolitely and stupidly, I feel, say I have displaced ABCD which I think is completely wrong. Everybody has their own style of acting and everybody is accepted not because they are copying others, or they’ve displaced others.

“[It’s not that] he’s better than Aamir or Salman, Ajay Devgn is better than him. This guy also has something, let him be, everyone is working at their own level. The second thing is I have some acting talent. I have honed my technique. I can do a variety of roles. My face is not a regular sweet boy face or an action hero’s face. It is a mixture. I can get away with a role like Deewana, I can get away with a little comic [film] like in Chamatkar, I can get away with a romantic[film] like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.”

