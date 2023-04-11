Social media this time decided to school singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has left the internet divided with a video of hers. Chauhan shared a video on her Instagram account where she was enjoying a Sunday morning with her 5-year-old son Tegh. Both mother and son can be seen crooning an English song in the video.

But it was the choice of song which put Sunidhi on the pedestal. The song in question was Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The song has lyrics that need parental advice and are totally inappropriate for a kid this age.

As soon as Sunidhi shared the video, Instagram users slammed her for the choice of song. “I mean, Sunidhi, I love you girl, but not the best song to be singing with your child. He could go start singing it around people not even realizing what it means. Trust me, I’ve done it. The slap from my parents still rings in my ear.” wrote a user.

Another user pointed out how the Saami Saami singer was careless enough to choose such a song. “She sings soooooo well… But does she realise what she is singing with her kid ??”, wrote this user.

Slowly, the video was filled with comments slamming Sunidhi Chauhan for subjecting the child to such adult content. “Kya yaar…..Aise unholy gaane itne small age mein…not cool”, another user pointed. “Gana sikhana chahte ho woh achhi baat hai…but this song with child….not okay…” was one more comment.

Some had extreme reactions to the video. A user commented, “Sikhana hi tha to kanha k geet, murliwale k bhajan, radha Krishan ka raas sikhati yar, what the f***😮.” Another user wasn’t sure if Sunidhi is aware of her mistake. The user commented, “Hope she knows it’s inappropriate and parental advisory explicit song.”

There were some people who defended the Saami Saami singer and asked others to concentrate on how cute the video is. “I don’t care about the lyrics for bow. Focussed on the cuteness”, wrote the user.

For those unversed with the song Unholy, the lyrics of the song goes as – “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot, At the body shop, doing something unholy, He lucky, lucky, yeah.” What do you think about Sunidhi Chauhan’s choice of song, let us know in the comment section below. You can even watch the video first and then decide.

