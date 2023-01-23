Sam Smith – the English singer-songwriter who is known for tracks such as ‘Unholy’, Naughty Boy’s ‘La La La,’ ‘I’m Not the Only One,’ ‘Like I Can’ and more, is in the headlines today. Why? Well, the artist has opened up about the craziest rumours they have heard about themselves and it has everything to do with singer Adele.

Yes, during a recent chat, the artist was asked about a rumour they have heard about themselves and they revealed it is that of people thinking they look like Adele. The hilarious rumour has been doing rounds for quite a few years now. It started to get more traction recently after fans started posting videos on social media. Read on to know what they said.

In a preview of the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Sam Smith is heard talking about the craziest rumour that they ever heard about themselves. The Unholy singer said, “Everyone seems to think that I am Adele in drag.”

But why do people think so? Answering that, Sam Smith said, “Cause we’ve never been seen in the same room together, and if you slow down her voice it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we’re the same person and I’m just in drag right now.”

However, a few netizens have trolled him for making such a statement. One tweeted, “Nobody ever, in their wildest fever dream, while drunk and high on opioids has EVER said Sam Smith is Adele in drag.” Another noted, “’The VOICE? For sure pitched sounds like it. But physically? Even a blind man wouldn’t make that mistake.” A third added, “One thing is ‘hey, they sound similar!’” while another noted, “Adele ‘is Sam Smith in drag!’. Not quite the same.” One more simple tweeted, “’I want Adele’s reaction to what Sam Smith said.”

What do you think about Sam Smith stating that he’s been called Adele by people? Let us know in the comments.

