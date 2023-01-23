Fashion differs from person to person and this is more than apparent from Kylie Jenner’s latest Paris Fashion Week look. For those who don’t know, PFW is currently underway and each show has seen celebrated personalities from across the globe looking their trendiest best. And Ms Jenner was no different.

The mom of two slayed at PFW – however, it has received little mixed reactions. Why what did she wear? Who did she wear? What aren’t netizens not liking? If these are the questions you have, scroll down to check out her look in detail and know what online users think of it.

To the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner made heads turn in a stunning and timeless black velvet ensemble. The strapless, textured dress – by Schiaparelli, hugged the billionaire’s figure and made her look even more beautiful. However, it was the huge stuffed lion head on her shoulders that caught the attention.

Yes, Kylie Jenner had a fake lion sewn to the front of a chic figure-hugging ensemble. Sharing a video of Jenner from the show on Instagram, the designer wrote, “Leo Couture. Embroidered Lion in hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world. Nothing is as it appears to be in Schiaparellis Inferno Couture…” They added, “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”

Commenting on her look, one user wrote, “What is wrong with you fashion people, lately?” Another added, “Even though it is not real, its ridiculous😂🤦‍♀️” A third commented, “rip aslan from lion witch and the wardrobe” One more noted, “I’ve been loving every single design from every single if your collection… but this collection is just horrendous. I can’t believe you would stoop this low. It’s tacky and disgusting” Some more, commenting on Kylie’s look added, “Shame on you, this is so fucking wrong,” “No animals harmed but wool and silk? Really?” “Hell to the NO!”

Coming back to her look, Kylie Jenner Kylie accessorised the ensemble with a pair of statement gold shoes with out-there toe markings and a snakeskin bag. For her hair and makeup, Kylie opted for a glamorous makeup look and wore her dark tresses in a sleek ponytail that danced around with every turn of her head.

What are your thoughts on her look? Let us know in the comments.

