Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, media personality and model. Most importantly, she is also the half-sister of Kim Kardashian. She has had quite a few relationships before finally finding Travis Scott. The two even are proud parents of daughter Stormi Webstar and son Wolf Webstar. But did you know when Stormi was born, people started questioning whether she was Travis’ daughter or someone else’s?

Stormi was born in February 2018, and barely after a few months, when her baby pictures started surfacing online people, a rumour also started circulating! Scroll down to know more about it!

Fans online claimed that Stormi had a very uncanny resemblance with Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung. People started putting pictures of Tim and Stormi side by side. Their speculations grew stronger when he didn’t deny the fact when confronted by a TMZ camera. Finally, Tim had to release a statement to clear the air and the rumours.

why does Stormi Jenner look like Kylie’s bodyguard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Be005qfhM — KITO$TUNNA™️ (@OfficialKito) May 2, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, who was also a part-time model, took to his Instagram account to release the statement, which read, “I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited to strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here, and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

Tim Chung apparently lost his job after this whole mishap. He was then once hired by Kylie Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian. Not only that, but he was reportedly also hired by pop icon Selena Gomez, as Tim Chung was spotted with her at the American Awards. This is no small deal, as everyone knew that Kylie and Selena were arch-enemies. See the throwback clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE TRUTH (@hotttestcelebrities)

