Gerard Piqué seems to have no chill after separating from Shakira. As the couple ended their 12 years of relationship, Piqué has been sprinting and headlining for having an affair with Clara Chia Marti. Amidst all the controversies, Gerard Piqué was recently photographed looking cozy with Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

As the recent report revealed that the reason for Shakira and Pique’s split was Shakira finding out about his alleged infidelity due to a jam jar in the fridge, the recent photos with Ronaldo’s ex have ignited rumors of Gerard Piqué seeing Irina Shayk. Read on to find out.

According to photos obtained on page six, Gerard Piqué was seen standing close to Shayk with his arm wrapped around her. They were spotted and posed for a photo during an NBA game in France where Pique was seen donning a casual tan Nike hoodie and smiling for the camera. Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, looked stunning in a black turtleneck sweater, and black pants sporting big silver statement earrings.

Gerard Piqué cozies up to Irina Shayk amid Shakira breakup drama https://t.co/NLcHzGwrWy pic.twitter.com/oQLga82nmE — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2023

Gerard Piqué called out Shakira’s recent diss track and both of them have been in the headlines for quite some time. The ex-couple shared two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 and had heated arguments for the custody of the children. Following their breakup, Pique has been spotted with Clara Chia Marti on multiple occasions as a couple.

On the other hand, Irina Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship was well known to the world as they tried to keep it low profile. The couple met during the shooting of an Armani Exchange ad and soon began dating in 2009. No official information has been revealed for the reason for their breakup. Following her breakup with Ronaldo, Irina Shayk started dating Bradley Cooper in the spring of 2015 and called it quits in 2019.

While there has been no official information about Gerard Piqué dating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex Irina Shayk, let us know what do you think about it?

