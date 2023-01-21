Shakira and Gerard Pique have been making headlines for a long time. The duo parted ways and it became a public affair as The Hips Don’t Lie singer accused the former Barcelona defender of cheating. As soon as the news surfaced, Shakira’s fans were quick to send hatred to Pique.

After their traumatic split, Shakira slammed her ex-partner in her latest song. Shakira’s ‘Diss’ song was a direct dig at Gerard Pique and the song went on to break many records on Youtube. Now, after being slammed by Shakira in her latest track, the Barcelona defender is again under fire for allegedly paying for Clara Chia Marti’s first cosmetic surgery. Scroll down to read the deets.

Well, it’s no more a secret that Gerard Pique and Clara Chia have been in the eye of the storm in recent days. The couple is again all over the news for not-so-good reasons. As reported by the Spanish journalist Jodi Martin of ‘Socialite, Pique has allegedly paid for Chia’s first-ever cosmetic operation. The report released by the Spanish journalist read, “Many people support you, but I still think what I predicted 12 years ago. That this relationship is too big for you. That you had an inferiority complex with Shakira. You felt tiny next to her.” He further wrote, “You needed a 23- year -old girl to laugh at you. You are immature and Shakira doesn’t need anyone to pay for her cosmetic touch-ups. I think you paid for Clara’s lips a few days ago, didn’t you?”

For the unversed, Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique 35 parted ways last year. After his split with Shakira, he has been dating Chia Clara who used to work in his company. On the other hand, Shakira released the ‘diss’ song to vent out her frustration.

