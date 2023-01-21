As we enter phase 5 of the MCU, the bosses at the studio are prepping up to show us the biggest reprise of the decade as they now delve into the era of the mutants. Yes, we are talking about the X-Men and that they are finally entering the MCU to join the superheroes we have been following almost for the past 15 years now. While Deadpool 3 will be a tease of what is to come, Avengers: Secret Wars is where we see them in full bloom. But there is an update now.

If you are unaware, the Fox takeover of Disney has led to many characters now entering the MCU. The first was Wade Wilson who will now debut with the threequel starring the hilarious Ryan Reynolds. The film will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and that is the beginning of the X-Men takeover of the MCU. But what if we tell you that there is a chance some more alumni members might join him?

Well, there has been a lot of chatter around the Avengers: Secret Wars and the contribution of the X-Men in it. The rumours had that Marvel will be re-casting the characters and introducing them in the films before the Secret Wars. But now we hear that the veterans might come in before the new ones take over. Read on to Know more about this most exciting update of the day.

If the latest piece of gossip by a Twitter handle known for giving out Deets is to be believed, Avengers: Secret Wars will be a love letter to the OG X-Men. The scooper EmberOnCulture says that the makers are planning to bring back the old cast of X-Men in Avengers 6 and pay homage to them before they re-cast and create a future for the veteran mutants of the MCU.

The scoop has no confirmation as of yet but one cannot deny the possibility because the rumour mill recently churned out that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks to reprise Mystique in the MCU. That could pretty as well be for Avengers: Secret Wars and like her more of the alumni actors must be in talks. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

