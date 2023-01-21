Ever since James Gunn took the boss seat at the DCU with Peter Safran, people have been waiting for the big announcements that are due any time soon. The co-boss who is also a director at the MCU camp has been questioned about bringing in actors from the realm of Iron Man, into the world of DC. One prominent name that the fans have been constantly speculating about is of course Gunn’s long-time collaborator Chris Pratt. And it seems like they feel Pratt will play DC’s Time Travelling football star, Booster Gold.

Yes, you read that right. A lot is happening at the DCU office as we speak. There have been wild shuffles and wilder exits in the past few days. James recently also spoke about thinking of bringing Booster Gold to the current DCU timeline, the status of which is kept under wraps after the new leaders took over the office. But seems like Chris is entering the DCU.

Ever since James Gunn spoke about Chris Pratt, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, and whether he will ever reunite with the team after the last film releases, fans have been going wild. Coincidentally, the filmmaker also spoke about Booster Gold around the same time and the internet is so good at joining dots already. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per CBR, the internet feels that James Gunn will bring in his favorite Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 star Chris Pratt to the DCU as Booster Gold. However, there is also some resistance regarding the same because as per the comics, the Time Travelling superhero is a college student and Pratt is 43 at the moment, and by the time the movie comes out he would be at least a year older. There are no confirmations as of yet.

However, talking about reuniting with his Guardians Of The Galaxy family, James Gunn said, “This cast is like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again.”

