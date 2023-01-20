The Harry Potter film franchise gave the world three actors they love to the end of the earth – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. While the trio were the best of friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert) and Hermione Granger (Emma) became a couple in the end and Potterheads loved it. But do you remember Hermione’s kiss with Harry (Daniel)?

Well, in case it skipped your mind, Harry and Hermione shared a kiss – not cause they were in love or dating each other but a manifestation of a Horcrux, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. While Daniel thought it would be soft and sensual, read on to know how Emma finally kissed him and why.

In an interview with ITV’s Daybreak Morning Show back in November 2010, Daniel Radcliffe reflected on the kiss he shared with Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Talking about it, the film franchise’s titular character recalled, “I always thought it was going to be this soft sensual sort of moment, and suddenly there was this vigorous kissing happening to me.” He further added, “She is a bit of an animal. But then, I’m not complaining. There are tens of thousands of men that would cut off limbs to be in that position.”

But why was Emma Watson so aggressive while kissing Daniel Radcliffe? Well, the reason is that she grew up with Radcliffe and thought of him as a brother. Hence, the idea of kissing ‘Harry Potter’ was extremely uncomfortable for her. To not be weirded out by it, she decided to tackle the kiss unabashedly. Check out the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 kiss here:

In an interview with JoBlo, Emma opened up about this Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and said, “I guess I was just so worried about it coming across as awkward as I felt it was inside that I just wanted to make it as real as I could? So I guess I just went for it?”

Another thing that made this kiss particularly awkward for both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson was the need for them to be topless for the scene. Talking about how they used humour to break the tension of the awkward moment, Emma Watson said, “Oh, it was the weirdest thing ever, and they only told us about the silver body paint the day before. They were like, ‘Oh, and P.S., we hope you don’t mind but we’d like you both to be topless and covered in silver paint.’ I was like, ‘Ookay,’ if it wasn’t weird enough before. So yeah, it was bizarre. Luckily, Dan is very funny and talkative and we could just have a laugh about it.”

Well, we bet they had a blast filming this Harry Potter scene and it’s a memory they will remember for their lives.

