Disney has made a career for a lot of young people including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas to name a few. We have literally grown up with these stars and that’s why their struggles feel so personal and relatable to us. Back in the day, the production house also gave us some of the biggest couples of the day and one of them was – Dylan Sprouse and Miley. Back in 2008, Dylan opened up on his breakup with the Flowers singer and blamed Nick for the same in a hilarious way. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Dylan appeared on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody which also starred his twin brother and actor Cole Sprouse. The two enjoy a huge fan following especially among women across the world. While Dylan is currently in a relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin, he once dated Miley.

And can you guess the time period of Dylan Sprouse and Miley Cyrus’ relationship? It lived less than Britney Spears & Jason Alexander’s wedding which holds the record for the shortest wedding for about only 55 hours. Haha!

Dylan Sprouse and Miley Cyrus dated for a day and were only 11-12-year-old back then. Yes, that’s it. This is what happens when you’re a teenager and have options to explore. LOL.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2008, Dylan opened up on the same and said, “We met at her set, I believe, and we dated. And then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over.”

Hard luck, Dylan Sprouse. Nick Jonas definitely knows how to woo women and has dated some of the most beautiful girls in the world.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

