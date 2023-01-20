Celebrity feuds are nothing new. Often these conflicts occur so heated that many turn into very public spats, taking them to social media for everyone to bear witness. However, there’re feuds that we never know about until the parties involved make them public. One such feud was between Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Grant.

The British actor doesn’t strike as someone who would initiate fights, but apparently, he seemed to have done something that irked the Iron Man actor on the set of the 1995 film “Restoration”. The Nottinghill actor spoke about it on a show. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview, Hugh Grant revealed that Robert Downey Jr didn’t take a particular liking to him when they worked together. “[He] hated me. Hated me. We did a thing called ‘Restoration’ and he took one look at me and wanted to kill me,” Grant recalled, adding that he did not have even so much as an inkling as to how he offended his co-star. “I don’t know [why]. I was so hurt.”

It turns out that Downey Jr. had no special motive for his one-sided beef with Grant. The Sherlock Holmes actor just had the impression that he was arrogant. “I kinda think he’s a jerk,” he told Gayl Murphy, per People. “Don’t know, I just think he is. My personal experience with him is I think he’s this kind of self-important, kind of, like, boring flash-in-the-pan a*****e Brit.”

When Robert Downey Jr. learned that Hugh Grant is aware of his dislike for him, he took to Twitter to put an end to their needless, decades-long rivalry. He was the first to get in touch with Grant and inquire as to whether they might move past their history.

“A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy,” Downey tweeted. “Let’s break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018” Not one to hold grudges, Grant responded right away and even invited him to come to the U.K. “Thanks, @RobertDowneyJr. Nice way to kick off the year,” he said. “And yes- if you’re in London come by and break bread. Won’t be easy as my 5-year-old bakes it, but you seem strong. Respect. #burythehatchet2018”

Both actors and viewers praised their on-screen chemistry. Downey is a “class act,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted, adding that he is an example of the “powerful power of renewal and redemption.”

Must Read: Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Confirmed! Matt Reeves All Set To Have A Discussion With DCU Bosses James Gunn & Peter Safran On The BatVerse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News