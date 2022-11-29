The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a part of our life ever since Robert Downey Jr barged in our lives as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America. Later, all the other superheroes, including Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Spiderman, Antman and others, made the Avengers team. Even though that phase ended with Avengers: Infinity War, a few of our favourite superheroes are still with us entertaining along the way. And one of them is Bruce Banner aka Hulk. Did you know over the period of time we have seen 3 to 4 versions of Hulk (including She-Hulk), and it was Robert Downey Jr who convinced Mark Ruffalo to be one?

Well, over the years, there has been a debate about who gets the better Hulk’s version – Edward Norton or Mark Ruffalo. And honestly, even though the audience is divided, Iron Man thinks Mark’s Hulk is perfect. Scroll below to find out!

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has a massive fanbase as well, even though a lot of people remember Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk. Norton was replaced after he started to have creative conflicts with Kevin Fiege. In an old interview with Joe Rogan on YouTube, Robert Downey Jr opened up about Mark Ruffalo and shared that his portrayal of Hulk is the best. When Rogan raised the question how many actors played Hulk, Robert mentioning Mark said, “He was just born for it.” To this, Joe also agreed and said “It’s perfect”. Watch the full interview here:

Earlier when Mark Ruffalo had appeared in Jimmy Fallon’s show, he shared his journey to the world of Marvels. He shared that he was quite worried when he got a call from Joss Whedon. He said, “I didn’t know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role.”

Further going in the same conversation, Mark Ruffalo mentioned that its Robert Downey Jr who convinced him to take the part. He said, “Joss Whedon’s like, yeah, you are the right person. And then I got a call from Downey, it must’ve made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We got this.’ In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, ‘I guess I have to do it.’”

Well, whatever the debate might be, we have always enjoyed Mark Ruffalo’s classic Hulk and the mix of Bruce Banner and Hulk. He was last seen in the series She-Hulk. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

