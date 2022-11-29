American rapper and songwriter Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, otherwise popularly known as Cardi B, is one of the popular pop stars in the International music industry. Her songs Bodak Yellow, “WAP” and “Up” have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

However, the rapper is also known for her aggressive flow, clever punchlines, and outspoken lyrics. During media interaction or celebrity chat shows, she often never minces her words. British comedian James Corden once asked her about her vast car collection and her reply was hilarious. Scroll down to know more.

It is well known that Cardi B has an impressive car collection. She has cars like Lamborghini Urus, Chevy Suburban, Lamborghini Aventador, and many more. However, she can’t drive a single one (legally) because she doesn’t have her license.

The rapper once appeared on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke where she had an interesting thing to say about not having a license when the comedian asked about it. As seen in the video below, the British comedian asked her what the point is of having all of these cars if she can’t drive.

Cardi B replied in her own trademark witty way, “to take pictures with it.” When Corden told her she could just take pictures with the cars in the showroom she responded with “no, that’s being an imposter.” Her justification for having these cars without being able to drive them was that when she raps about them she actually has them instead of faking it. Which, in hindsight, actually makes sense.

The Wap singer had also appeared on the Ellen Show wherein she told Ellen that she was a professional passenger when they were discussing getting her a Lamborghini truck. Apparently, Ellen helped Offset buy a car, and Cardi wanted the same.

