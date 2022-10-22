Artist facing lawsuits cause their movie, music or art has copyright content of other artists, features someone in demeaning light or anything else for that matter is pretty common. While Taylor Swift is still battling the ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit, rapper Cardi B has prevailed in the $5 million Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 mixtape cover lawsuit.

You read that right. For those who don’t know, Kevin Brophy sued the rapper back in 2017 over the cover art for her mixtape which shows a guy covered in a ton of back tattoos performing oral s*x on her. Brophy claimed the cover used his image and his back tattoos without permission. He had originally sued Cardi, claiming that the ‘raunchy’ artwork had ‘ruined’ his private life.

As reported by TMZ, Cardi B’s five-year-long legal battle over the cover art for her first mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 is finally over. On Friday, a jury in Santa Ana found that the artist did not use the likeness of Kevin Brophy nor portray him in a bad light. A federal jury in Santa Ana, CA found in favour of Cardi B Friday on all counts.

It was after a 4-day trial that the jury ruled Cardi B’s mixtape album cover did not cast Kevin Brophy in a false light or constitute a misappropriation of his likeness. According to Kevin’s lawyers, a male model originally posed for the photo, but the tattoo on his back was digitally replaced with one of a tiger and a serpent. That tattoo turned out to be part of a ‘back piece’ that Brophy considered a core piece of his identity. In the suit, Brophy had been seeking $5 million from Cardi, but with the verdict, he’s come up empty-handed.

As per the above mentioned portal, the ‘WAP’ artist walked out of court smiling following the victory, although she admits she was not super confident. She gave props to her attorneys, but also those for the plaintiff … saying both legal teams were amazing.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B expressed her gratefulness for winning the lawsuit. She tweeted, “I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!”

I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2022

Congrats Cardi.

