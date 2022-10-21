Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is known for her dignity and poise. However, social media is getting buzzed every now and then, as an old clip from the movie ‘90210’ resurfaced where she had a cameo role, after her comment for leaving ‘Deal Or No Deal’ went viral. Twitteratti is typing and calling out her with all sorts of names for allegedly putting up on a fake show in front of everyone. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Before marrying into a royal family, Meghan was an actress. She is well known for her role in The Suits. However, Meghan had left a show on the grounds of being objectified but years later netizens are finding Meghan’s reason to be fake for this reason!

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle revealed in her podcast that she was becoming a briefcase girl in the show ‘Deal Or No Deal’ and on the grounds of being objectified, she had left the show. In a report as stated on Page Six, she had said that she was getting tired of being “objectified” with the focus “solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

However, now a clip has resurfaced on Twitter, where Meghan Markle’s character Wendy can be seen giving an oral s*x to Ethan Warde in a car from the series 90210. Meghan had taken that raunchy cameo role two years after leaving her job as a briefcase girl from the game show, Deal Or Not Deal, claiming that she felt like a bimbo.

Internet users have taken Twitter by storm and have been slamming the actress cum Duchess, Meghan Markle. While one wrote, “YEARS after you left deal or no deal for ‘being treated like a bimbo’, you took on roles giving men BJ’s in cars in 90210, taking your top off to grill burgers in Mens Health, had a ton of sex scenes in ‘Suits’. You’ve objectified YOURSELF,” another one penned, “You’re not a victim girl.” Another one called her out, “She’s a lying hypocrite!” One of them even commented, “Sorry, #MeghanMarkle, you chose that gig plus – hot girl, FedEx girl, 90210, other assorted roles, the burger ad, etc. No one forced you. No one reduced you. You willingly took those jobs.” Another mocked her, “‘I was treated like a bimbo’ #MeghanMarkle giving head in 90210 – yeah you were objectified alright – anything for a fast buck #MeghanMarkleExposed”.

Sorry, #MeghanMarkle, you chose that gig plus – hot girl, FedEx girl, 90210, other assorted roles, the burger ad, etc. No one forced you. No one reduced you. You willingly took those jobs. https://t.co/emVZyW6dBv — Bluesey (@W_Coast_Bluesey) October 18, 2022

"I was treated like a bimbo" #MeghanMarkle giving head in 90210 – yeah you were objectified alright – anything for a fast buck #MeghanMarkleExposed 2008 Meghan Markle in a saucy scene in the first episode of 90210 https://t.co/tjhINFh0NP via @YouTube — Demon_Turdz (@Kissmyricker) October 21, 2022

Well, what do you think about this whole Meghan Markle debacle? Let us know in the comments!

