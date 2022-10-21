If there’s one breakup which was really nasty in the history of the entertainment industry, then it is Chris Brown and Rihanna’s. They dated each other for a brief period of time and their fallout was really disgraceful to say the least. In 2009, Chris physically assaulted RiRi in Lamborghini just a day before Grammys and gave her a busted lip, a black eye while leaving a bruised face. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This was one of the biggest controversies of all time and pictures of RiRi with a bruised face went crazy viral in the media. The incident took place in 2009 and almost a decade later when Chris’ documentary titled ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life’ was released, he finally broke his silence on the assault.

Chris Brown admitted that he was unfaithful towards Rihanna with a work friend and upon finding this out, the relationship started going off. The singer said, “She throws the phone, ‘I hate you!’, whatever, whatever, she starts hitting me, we’re in a little Lamborghini, you know she’s fighting me,” as reported by Grazia.

Chris Brown further added, “Like I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ‘fu*k, why did I hit her like that? So from there she’s…spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car, and we driving in the street.”

Rihanna then grabbed him by his crotch as she was trying to take his phone off him and in reaction to this, the singer bit her and revealed that he was trying to drive. Chris then said, “I’m just trying to resolve the situation, I’m not trying to fight any further, like I love her, I don’t want to hurt my girlfriend.”

Later, the Umbrella singer got out of the car and started screaming, “Help, he’s trying to kill me!”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown was then sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling and six months of community service.

