Marvel is allegedly eyeing the Star Wars actor Adam Driver for a role in the Fantastic Four reboot, Avengers: Secret Wars. A lot has been going around the upcoming flick. Recently, its release date was pushed back to 14th February 2025. It was first going to be on 8th November 2024. A few other MCU films have faced delays too.

Besides that, a lot of rumours about who will play some pivotal characters, such as Reeds Richard, Doctor Doom, Sue Storm and more. Fans are demanding to know who the cast is, especially following the recent news of WandaVision’s Matt Shakman coming on board to direct.

Now, a new rumour has come in that Marvel is eyeing Adam Driver for a role in Fantastic Four’s reboot Avengers: Secret Wars. According to The Hot Mic podcast, a meeting happened between the actor and the studio. However, nothing beyond that was disclosed. However, there have been rumours that Adam may play Doctor Doom.

Other than Adam Driver playing Doctor Doom, more speculations have arisen. The Office star John Krasinski had long been the favourite to tackle the MCU’s, Reed Richards. He took up the role in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Some fans think he will continue the role in Fantastic Four.

Recently, hopes became high after John Krasinski’s wife and actress Emily Blunt said that she loved her husband as the MCU character in Doctor Strange 2. The Mary Poppins actress also added she would love to see John play it again.

The possibility of Adam Driver playing Doctor Doom is also high as he already has ties with Disney through his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequels. However, Marvel is yet to make an official announcement on the cast, and fans will have to wait a little longer for it.

