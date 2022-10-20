The Kardashians and Jenners never fail to make it to the headlines. While it’s normally the drama surrounding their love lives that make the news, today’s it’s an intimate conversation between Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that has us writing about them. Wondering what they did now? Well, scroll below.

In the recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the mother and daughter got candid about death, their last wishes, wanting to be cremated and not buried and lots more. Read on to know all they said.

As reported by People, in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner – who recently underwent hip replacement surgery, tells Kylie Jenner (via call) and Khloe Kardashian that Kim Kardashian had asked to keep the bone that was removed by the surgeons. The momager explained while on a phone call with her youngest, “Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewellery out of it.” While Kylie Jenner replied “That’s weird,” Kris Jenner promptly added, “It’s creepy.”

Khloe Kardashian, who was beside a recovering Kris, joined the conversation saying, “(Mom) Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?” Hearing Khloe bring this up, the 66-year-old businesswoman replied, “That’s a great idea!” But Khloé insisted, “That’s weird.” Disagreeing, the momager told her daughter, “No, it’s not.” The mother of two, pressing the matter further, said, “I don’t even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?” “No, Kylie doesn’t want me to be cremated,” Kris Jenner shared.

Are you put off by hearing the Kardashians-Jenners talking about life and death like this? In a confessional, Khloe said, “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”

Switching back to the phone call, the episode then sees Kris Jenner asking Kylie Jenner, “Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?” As Kylie responded hesitantly, Khloe pointed out how large their family is, saying, “Do you know how many kids we have? How are we gonna … we’ll need a whole f—ing thing!” To which Kris replied, “Yeah exactly, we’ll have a whole thing!”But then Kylie had another (amazing) idea. She said, “Well, I think, like, we need to say, ‘Only this many generations are allowed in here.;” Kris then joked, “It’s like a club! Nope, you’re not on the list.”

Khloe Kardashian, used this as an example and emphasized her earlier point to be cremated. Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter from her marriage to Robert Kardashian said, “That’s why I think if we all get cremated, you’re dust to dust. You’re one with the Earth. But if we’re all getting buried, what happens if — like, at Disneyland… I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things.”

To this Kris said, “I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn,” as Khloé continued, “People are always like, ‘This was once an ancient burial ground,’ and then people are like, ‘Oh no, my house is haunted.’” In a confessional, Kris joked: “Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It’s epic!”

Do you have conversations like the ones Kris Jenner has with her daughters?

