If there’s one Hollywood star that enjoys a massive fan following across the globe is Dwayne Johnson. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his most awaited film i.e. DC’s ‘Black Adam’ and although the reviews aren’t that great of the film, it is still making a buzz among his fans and on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Dwayne married his wife Lauren Hashian and congratulating the new couple, his ex-girlfriend Robbin Young took a dig at him on Twitter and called out his ‘adultery’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dwayne enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 342 million followers on Instagram. He also happens to be one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram and makes over $1,713,000 per post. That’s a huge amount. Now coming back to the topic, it was 2018 when Johnson tied the knot with Lauren in a private ceremony and shared pictures on the photo-sharing site.

Congratulating Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian on Twitter, his ex-girlfriend Robbin Young took a subtle dig at the Black Adam actor and wrote, “Congratulations to Dwayne Johnson #TheRock and #LaurenHashian. Hopefully, Dwayne will be faithful to Lauren and not commit adultery like he did with me in 2004 while he was married to Dany @DanyGarciaCo.” However, she deleted her tweet later after the backlash she received on it.

For those of you who don’t know, Dwayne Johnson was married to his first wife Dany Garcia when he was in a relationship with Robbin Young. Now, her tweet for obvious reasons didn’t go well with fans who slammed her for stooping low while he’s celebrating his marriage with Lauren Hashian.

Later replying to one of the users on Twitter, Robbin also made some shocking revelations on the actor’s s*xual fetishes and wrote, “#TheRock is a lousy fu*k, and he has a s*xual fetish I’d never allow.”

Hopefully, what he did 15 years ago won't affect his behavior now. You were all certainly adults, and free to do as one chooses and to accept or not accept one's behaviors. You sound bitter he didn't choose you. — Kathleen Martin (@kathleenjmartin) August 19, 2019

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s ex-girlfriend making bold claims about the actor? Tell us in the comments below.

