Dwayne Johnson knows how to make everyone laugh around him through his great sense of humour. It was put to test once again, and The Rock didn’t fail. The Red Notice actor is currently busy promoting Black Adam. It marks his official entry into the DCEU, and fans are excited about it.

Just recently, the early reviews of the film came in. As per those who got to watch the movie, it is one of the best DC ventures after Justice League. Critics applauded the plot, Dwayne’s performance, and the entire energy of the flick.

As he reaches closer to the release date of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is going around promoting it. He recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and something hilarious happened. The host of the show asked a few fan questions to The Rock. The first thing Kelly Clarkson asked Johnson was what the DC anti-hero’s favourite movie from his filmography would be.

Dwayne Johnson tickled the funny bone and replied by joking that it would be the s*x tape he and his wife made. “Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife. Sorry, no. Nevermind,” The Rock said. His reply left Kelly Clarkson leaping off her seat and laughing. Even his Black Adam co-stars and the audience burst into laughter.

Watch the moment here:

Meanwhile, recently, Johnson talked about envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe. One may already know that the actor is enthusiastic about Henry Cavill’s return as Superman. But that’s not the only superhero Dwayne wants.

As per a report, Dwayne Johnson has shown interest in Black Adam vs Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Joker. The actor wants all DC heroes, like Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman Flash, and more to cross paths.

