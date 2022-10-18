SPOILER WARNING

It seems like Henry Cavill’s Superman is returning for good after talks around Man of Steel 2 get more intense. DC fans have wanted one thing for a very long time, and this is the Enola Holmes star reprising his superhero role. Just recently, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson, aka Black Adam, fought for that to happen.

It is said that The Rock was in a six-year-long discussion on the same but turned out that the old Warner Bros bosses were not convinced, and they stood firm on a no. With the shift in the execs, Dwayne spoke about a new DC era emerging, which for fans means the return of their favourite superhero.

Dwayne Johnson has also teased Henry Cavill’s Superman to be in his upcoming film, Black Adam. After the leak of its end credits scene, the cameo was confirmed. Amidst all of this, it seems like Man of Steel 2 is finally happening. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a source has claimed that Warner Bros execs are looking towards a new Cavill film.

The project would effectively serve as a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel and be produced by Charles Roven. Warner Bros is also actively looking for a director for Man of Steel 2. A few names are in the running. As per the report, they were eyeing Mission Impossible helmer, Christopher McQuarrie. But considering that he is busy with the shoot of two instalments of the Tom Cruise starrer, it might not be possible.

It is also said that James Gunn is directing a DC film. One cannot help but wonder if it’s going to be Henry Cavill’s next Superman flick. There are a lot of details and speculations that will come before everything is settled.

Are you excited about Man of Steel 2?

