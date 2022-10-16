While Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock continues to promote his most manifested project Black Adam, which marks his foray into the DCEU, he is also a constant cheerleader and supporter for our very own Henry Cavill aka Superman. The biggest question around the latest DCEU release is whether Cavill will join the WWE veteran or not. As The Rock continues to be voice his support he has now made a very surprising statement about Henry’s absence from the universe.

Henry for the unversed first became the Superman in Man Of Steel (2013) directed by Zack Snyder. Making way for three more appearances, his journey was cut short abruptly and fans were confused why the studio did that. Now Dwayne in his latest statement has cleared that it were the old Warner Bros heads who decided to keep Henry away and didn’t want him to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Dwayne Johnson has now decided to open up on his fight to bring Black Adam to life and also try to bring in Henry Cavill. The actor revealed how it was a six-year-long discussion to include Superman but turned out that the old Warner Bros bosses were not convinced and they stood firm on a no. Read on to know more.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson talking about Henry Cavill and whether he will join him to create the most awaited movie, as per Comicbook, said, “I feel that this serves not only Black Adam but the entire DC Universe. More importantly than that, it takes care of the fans. And that’s what you want your lead foot to be. So, yes, phone calls, meetings…But, man this was years man. Six years to get that done. I’m going to say that again, For six years we kept talking about this and they kept saying no. Now, that leadership isn’t there anymore and we usher in a new era of the DC Universe.”

However, Henry Cavill has been in the news for the Superman row over the past two years and the world is waiting to know what the future holds. While all of this, Dwayne Johnson continues to extend his support and that has made fans fall more in love with him. Black Adam hits the big screens on October 20, 2022.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Made Whopping 453 Crores Through Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 But His List Of 10 Biggest Salaries Will Prove Why He Lives Life King Size!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram