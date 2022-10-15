We already know that Johnny Depp made the most through his Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but individually, it was a film outside the series that earned him his biggest paycheck. The Fantastic Beasts actor was one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. However, things changed after ex Amber Heard accused him of abusing her.

After a couple of court cases, the defamation trial being the most recent one, Depp is back on track to revive his career. He has already signed a film, Jeanne du Barry, which was previously titled La Favorite. He will be playing the role of Louis XV.

Coming back to the point, Johnny Depp has starred in several films and has received a paycheck in millions for them. We already know that the actor earned a whopping $300 million through the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But if we look at his individual salaries, as per The Things, it is Alice in Wonderland that stands as his highest-paying film.

As per the source, Johnny Depp earned $68 million or 560 crore through the Disney movie. Check out the list of his top 10 biggest paychecks:

Alice in Wonderland: $68 million or 560 crore Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $55 million or 453 crore Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street: $50 million or 412 crore The Tourist: $20 million or 164 million Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: $20 million or 164 million Charlie And The Chocolate Factory: $18 million or 148 crore The Lone Ranger: $16 million or 131 crore The Rum Diary: $15 million or 123 crore Rango: $7.5 million or 61 crore Edward Scissorhands: $3 million or 49 crore

Meanwhile, in other news related to Johnny Depp, recently, a development on the Amber Heard case was made. The actress filed a brief containing 16 reasons behind her appeal of the defamation trial verdict.

