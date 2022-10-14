When one hears the name Amber Heard, one instantly thinks of the Johnny Depp case. But there is more to her than that. Even if things are not going her way, the actress has established herself in Hollywood. She made her debut in 2004’s Friday Night Lights and, since then, appeared in movies like Aquaman, Zombieland, The Rum Diary, and more.

Her role as Mera in the DCEU is the most famous one. However, since the Johnny Depp case, fans have demanded her removal from the upcoming Aquaman 2. This comes after fans believed that she lied about being a victim of domestic violence and instead being the one who abused Depp.

Keeping that matter aside, let’s take a look at Amber Heard’s top-grossing movies of all time. Though her filmography is long, the actress has mostly appeared in supporting roles, which has been the main source of her income. So when it comes to her biggest box office movies, the list is a bit obvious. As per Box Office Mojo, it Aquaman that tops the list and Drive Angry, which is at the bottom.

Amber Heard’s top 10 highest grossing movies of all time:

Aquaman: $1.148 billion Justice League: $657 million Magix Mike XXL: $117 million Pineapple Express: $107 million Zombieland: $102 million The Danish Girl: $64 million Friday Night Lights: $61 million 3 Days to Kill: $53 million Never Back Down: $41 million Drive Angry: $40 million

There is a sharp difference between Heard’s highest-grossing movie, which is the Jason Momoa starrer, and her least-grossing film from the list. Several other of her movies have been box office duds. Her next venture is Aquaman 2, that is if Warner Bros doesn’t listen to fans’ demands.

Recently, The Lost Kingdom was delayed once again, and rumours came that it is because of the reshoot of Mera’s scene with another actress. Considering that the Jason Momoa starrer is a franchise film, it can be another of the highest-grossing movies of Amber Heard.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

