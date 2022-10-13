A new development on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case has come months after the defamation trial ended. To take a quick recap, the Aquaman actress lost the Virginia court case against Depp, who was awarded $10.35 million. It soon became known to everyone that Heard doesn’t have that kind of money to pay the damages.

She appealed the verdict, which was followed by an appeal from Depp’s side as well. That was the last update made around the case. Since then, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been focusing on reviving his career. While Amber is traveling to a few places, including Israel and Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Vanity Fair reports that Amber Heard filed an appellate brief with the court and has listed 16 grounds for appeal following the Johnny Depp case. The new court filing mentions the lack of “clear and convincing evidence” for actual malice as the grounds for appeal. Another reason it cites is the court’s failure to invalidate the damages after finding that both parties defamed each other.

For the unversed, Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit during the trial. In the new court filings, The Rum Diary actress called the verdict “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent.” A third point read, “The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed.”

This means that Johnny Depp had sued Amber over the comments made by her in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote. The actress talked about domestic violence but didn’t mention JD’s name in it. However, Heard said that the actor made jurors believe she was on trial for things she said before the op-ed was published.

Since the defamation trial, Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of criticism and hate. While Johnny Depp is enjoying “getting his life back.” But clearly, the legal drama hasn’t ended and won’t anytime soon!

Must Read: Lizzo On Being Called ‘Fat’ Her Entire Life: “If One Person Says It, Then Another Person Says It, It Multiplies Like A F*cking Virus”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram