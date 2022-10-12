Heidi Klum is one of the most successful supermodels in the world. The beauty was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret angel in 1998 and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. In a recent series of events, Heidi shared pictures on her Instagram with her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum posing in lingerie for a luxury Italian lingerie brand and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has now slammed the model and has made some bold statements about her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Heidi happens to be really popular on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures of her daughter Leni who also happens to be a budding model in the industry.

Heidi Klum shared a bikini photoshoot with her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum on Instagram. As soon as the pictures went viral on the photo-sharing site, people from across the world started reacting to it.

Ulrika Jonsson, who happens to be a TV presenter, slammed Heidi Klum in her column for The Sun and mentioned that Cindy Crawford and Kylie Jenner are making ‘strategic’ decisions to ‘exhibit’ their daughters.

Ulrika revealed that her two daughters Bo, 22, and Martha, 18, would find it ‘cringe’ to pose in underwear along with their mother.

The TV presenter wrote, “If I asked them to pose next to me in a lingerie photoshoot or even, God forbid, “twinning” with me, I wouldn’t even get a response, just a glare that says “NO”.”

Ulrika further slammed the supermodel and wrote that celebrity mothers ‘twinning’ with their daughters is a modern day version of Jane Austen novels that ‘paraded and boasted about’ young women.

She said, “Trying to match with your daughter makes me feel deeply uneasy. It’s like trying to make the child look like you or perhaps, worse still, make you look like a child. Besides, your daughter is your daughter. Not your bezzie mate.”

Ulrika Jonsson further wrote that she wonders whether stars show off their daughters to let everyone know ‘how young and youthful they still look’ and wrote, “But could there also be an underlying whiff of mums, such as Heidi — or Gwynnie even — showing off their daughters in an attempt, at the same time, of letting the world see how young and youthful they still look in comparison?”

What are your thoughts on Ulrika Jonsson slamming Heidi Klum for posing in lingerie with daughter Leni Klum? Tell us in the comments below.

