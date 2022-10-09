Neena Gupta happens to be one of the most celebrated veteran stars from yesteryears. She became viral on social media in 2017 when she asked for work through Instagram and various Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra. And exactly after that ‘Badhaai Ho’ happened and Neena ji received raving reviews from critics as well as fans for her performance in the film. Later in an interview, the veteran actress revealed the reason behind making a comeback in Bollywood and her viral 2017 Instagram post that she shared to seek work in the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In 2017, Neena shared a post on Instagram that read, “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play.” In no time, her post on the photo-sharing site went viral and she received immense love from audiences and got work too post that.

Later in an interview with Indian Express, Neena Gupta revealed that she took a break from Bollywood to enjoy her married life and said, “I got married and I thought, ‘let me enjoy married life’. I was working 24/7 before that and I had no time to enjoy myself, go to a beauty parlour or see a movie or meet people. So, I thought, ‘Chalo, maine ab bahut kaam kar liya hai (I have worked enough). Now, I have found a good guy. Now, I’ll enjoy my life and relax.”

However it took her very less time to realise that her marital bliss was short lived and that she was losing respect as a housewife. Talking about it, Neena Gupta said, ““But what happened was that I realised that jinke liye main ye sab kar rahi hoon (the people I am doing everything for), they did not have time for me. People were always busy with their things. So, I realised that it is wrong and that I have to work because it is the most important thing in everybody’s life. I realised I needed to work. So, I put up that post. And Badhai Ho happened. And I was back.”

And ever since then, there has been no looking back for the veteran actress. She was last seen in Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and the film is getting a very positive response from critics and reviewers.

What are your thoughts on Neena Gupta talking about her 2017 viral Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

