Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon has been receiving a lot of negative reactions ever since its teaser was released. The audience has been pointing out poor VFX and the look and feel of the iconic Ramayan characters. However, the director has been trying to defend his movie, and now Ramanand Sagar’s son, Prem Sagar has finally broken silence on the same and talked about it.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had become one of the most epic television serials about mythology drama. And in a recent interview, Om Raut had shared that he was immensely influenced by his Ramayan. Now, Ramanand’s son, Prem shared his opinion on the same.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Prem Sagar defended Om Raut and asked, “How can you stop anyone from creating anything?” In the same conversation, he further added “dharma changes with time” and that “Om Raut did what he felt was okay”.

Going into the conversation further, Prem Sagar refused to take sides and revealed that Om Raut hasn’t called his film ‘Ramayan’ so from his perspective he hasn’t done anything wrong. He then shared that Om would have cancelled the project if there were any wrong portrayals because of his “culture and upbringing”.

Well, it’s just not the audience, but the Ayodhya head priest has also bashed Adipurush’s teaser and demanded a ban on the film. On the other hand, actors Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, have also commented on the controversy.

Defending the movie, Om Raut opened up about the negativity that Adipurush has been receiving and told Indian Express, “The film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone.”

Well, Prabhas is seen as Ram, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in Adipurush which is slated to release in January 2023. What do you think? Let us know!

