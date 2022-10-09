Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans and in a recent interview, Kareena has made some shocking revelations about Saif adapting her lingo. Haha, that’s only true; when you stay with someone 24*7, you tend to pick up each other’s body language. Bebo is famous for her ‘Guts’ and ‘Mess’ and well, husband Saif has been learning Gen Z lingo from wife and how. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who know, know that Kareena happens to be one of the biggest gossip mongers in Bollywood. Karan Johar on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has revealed this not just one time but multiple times. He calls Bebo and Ranbir the biggest gossip mongers of Bollywood who knows anything and everything about the industry and people.

Now coming back to the topic, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how her husband Saif Ali Khan has adapted her Gen Z lingo and uses it all the time. Haha! We don’t blame Saif for this at all, the lingo does sound quite interesting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to reveal the ‘most Kareena thing’ that Saif Ali Khan adapted from her, replying to this, the actress said, “I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It’s become the Gen-Z lingo. Suddenly everyone’s like ‘guts’ and ‘mess’ and I’m like I want credit for all this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo is currently in London shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next and left a while ago with younger son Jeh.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan adapting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Gen Z lingo? Tell us in the comments below.

