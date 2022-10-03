After much anticipation, the first look teaser of Om Raut’s Adipurush was dropped online. Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, netizens have been bashing the makers and its leading cast for their ‘cartoonish’ portrayal. The mythological drama also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Ever since the makers released the teaser online, netizens are slamming them left right and centre so much so that have now got the Ramayan trend on social media.

The show, which saw Arun Govil as Lord Ram in the mythological drama, was one of the most loved shows that symbolises the win of good over evil.

Now expressing their disappointment over Adipurush, netizens have been tweeting about Ramayan so much so that it is trending on Twitter. In their Tweets, social media users showered praises on the mythological show asking the makers to not hurt the sentiments.

A user wrote, “Such was the commitment and true devotion towards Ramayan that Ramanand Sagar ji and the actors like Dara Singh ji and Arun Govil made people believe them as real Gods. People used to feel blessed to even touch them. The mockery happening now will not be tolerated.” Another said, “no vfx, no 500cr, no big stars just pure, real and simple..this is how Ramayan should be made, This is how Ram, Sita, laxman and especially Ravan should look like, Not like Mughals or taimur! Pls don’t release #Adipurush, the teaser is enough torcher for everyone.”

A third user said, “This movie is an insult to Ramayan Firstly why are Ravan and Hanuman not wearing Mukut? What kind of hair cut is Saif given?he’s looking like Khilji Ravan was one of d wisest Bramhin can’t see his Janva Pls stop hurting our sentiments #DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush.”

“#Adipurush team should watch this song ..I am sure this one video is thousands of times better than the whole movie. How beautifully they have depicted the whole #Ramayan in one Song. this has a vibe. Adipurush is a disaster!They have Ruined a classical tale. #disappointed,” wrote a fourth user.

Check out a few more Tweets below:

Is it just me or do you also notice the pathetic copy of #GameOfThrones that #Adipurush is!The characters are definitely NOT of #Bharat. They just renamed some characters of GOT & Video Games with #Ramayan characters.@GemsOfBollywood #BoycottAdipurush (No.1 reason:Taimur ka abba) pic.twitter.com/PVrJW1tijx — Shail Derashri (@shaiyllderashri) October 3, 2022

Bollywood replaced The Mighty Ravan by Tucha Taimur in their version of Ramayan … Hope Hanuman ji wouldn't be Abdul in disguise … #dissapointed pic.twitter.com/dcoukYA1As — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 3, 2022

This is a still from Aadipurush. A big budget Ramayan adaptation. The VFX seems to be made on MS Paint. If Bollywood has to give you good VFX it comes with stuff like “Isha mera button hai” 😢 pic.twitter.com/kGTBR9nsPK — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/Maverickmusafir/status/1576800604785033216

After so many years of Ramayan people still have great faith in #ArunGovil . We love him as Ram because he was flawless. #Disappointed with #AadiPurush #OmRaut . For epics we don't need high VFX. We need purity pic.twitter.com/oGmzFpAQ8w — Shailley Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShailleySharma3) October 3, 2022

Well, there are just a few of many tweets that are written by netizens in order to slam Adipurush.

What are your thoughts on the Adipurush teaser being criticised by social media users? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

